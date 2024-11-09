Football

Carlo Ancelotti Demands Real Madrid Response After 'Difficult' Milan Defeat

real madrid ac milan football
Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a response from his Real Madrid players
Carlo Ancelotti demanded a reaction from his Real Madrid players when they return to LaLiga action this weekend after their defeat to Milan in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Ancelotti watched on as his side were well beaten at the Bernabeu by the Serie A side, with Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders on target for the visitors. 

The result followed a humiliating 4-0 defeat to rivals Barcelona in the Clasico, with Ancelotti losing consecutive home games for the first time as Los Blancos' head coach.

UEFA Champions League: PSG's players are seen after the end of the against Atletico Madrid - | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home

BY Photo Webdesk

Madrid are already nine points behind Hansi Flick's side at the summit of LaLiga, though they have played a game less after their game away to Valencia was postponed. 

They welcome Osasuna to the Spanish capital on Saturday, and Ancelotti is looking for a response from his side to get their season back on track. 

"Osasuna are doing very well, playing brave football and well positioned in the table," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best.

"We have analysed the situation. We think we have found the solution, but it has to be seen in practice. We want to see a different version tomorrow.

"I see the team united, motivated and aware. But we have to wait until tomorrow to see if we act in the right way."

And the Madrid boss has reason to be confident heading into their game on Saturday, having not lost in his eight LaLiga fixtures against Osasuna (W5 D3). 

Only against Real Betis (W5 D4) has Ancelotti gone more games without defeat in the competition (eight, also against Elche, Granada and Almeria).

Ancelotti was, however, positive that Kylian Mbappe would return to his best form, having scored just once in his last six games in all competitions. 

Mbappe was also left out of France's Nations League fixtures against Israel and Italy later this month, though Ancelotti believes this weekend's fixture provides an opportunity for his striker to silence the doubters.

"He's training well, he's going through a difficult moment... like each one of us," Ancelotti said.

"And like all of us, he has to think that this is an opportunity, that if he is clever he can get through it, but it requires more concentration and attitude. 

"This is a strong, motivated group and the biggest club in the world. This is the best place to get through difficult times. And I am convinced that we will," he added.

