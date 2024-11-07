Football

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain's disappointing Champions League campaign reached a new low on Wednesday with a last-minute 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid, leaving them in the elimination zone. Following a defeat to Arsenal and a draw with PSV, PSG were eager to get back on track in Europe and initially took the lead when Warren Zaire Emery scored in the 14th minute. However, Nahuel Molina equalized for Atletico just four minutes later. The largely lacklustre match seemed poised for a draw until Angel Correa scored a dramatic winner three minutes into second-half stoppage time. Coming off the bench, Correa capitalized on a swift counter-attack and finished past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, prompting an angry response from the home crowd. As a result, PSG now sits with just four points from four matches, placed 25th and facing an early exit from the tournament.

UEFA Champions League: PSG's players are seen after the end of the against Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's players are seen after the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid celebrates their win against PSG | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid celebrates their win against PSG after the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, front, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, front, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, on the ground, celebrates after scoring the second goal against PSG | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, on the ground, celebrates after scoring the second goal against PSG during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, Marquinhos, right, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, Marquinhos, right, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, on the ground, fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, right, and PSG's Joao Neves fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, right, and PSG's Joao Neves fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina celebrates after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

UEFA Champions League: PSG's players celebrate a goal from their teammate Warren Zaire-Emery | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's players celebrate a goal from their teammate Warren Zaire-Emery after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

