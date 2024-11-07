UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics

PSG's players are seen after the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid celebrates their win against PSG after the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, front, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, on the ground, celebrates after scoring the second goal against PSG during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, Marquinhos, right, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, on the ground, fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, right, and PSG's Joao Neves fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris.
Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina celebrates after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's players celebrate a goal from their teammate Warren Zaire-Emery after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.