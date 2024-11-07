Football

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain's disappointing Champions League campaign reached a new low on Wednesday with a last-minute 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid, leaving them in the elimination zone. Following a defeat to Arsenal and a draw with PSV, PSG were eager to get back on track in Europe and initially took the lead when Warren Zaire Emery scored in the 14th minute. However, Nahuel Molina equalized for Atletico just four minutes later. The largely lacklustre match seemed poised for a draw until Angel Correa scored a dramatic winner three minutes into second-half stoppage time. Coming off the bench, Correa capitalized on a swift counter-attack and finished past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, prompting an angry response from the home crowd. As a result, PSG now sits with just four points from four matches, placed 25th and facing an early exit from the tournament.