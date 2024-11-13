Football

CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout

Despite the penalty, Canada women advanced to the group stage and lost to Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics 2024

bev-priestman-canada-women-football
Canada women's national football team coach Bev Priestman. Photo: X | @FIFAWWC
info_icon

Canada women's coach Bev Priestman, suspended following a drone surveillance scandal at the Paris Olympics, was fired Tuesday following an independent review. (More Sports News)

Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also fired as Canada Soccer released findings of the investigation.

New Zealand complained about a drone flying over practices before the start of the Olympic tournament, prompting FIFA to fine Canada Soccer $228,000 and strip six standings points from the team. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were all suspended by soccer's international governing body for a year.

Despite the penalty, Canada advanced to the group stage and lost to Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

The investigation by attorney Sonia Regenbogen of the firm Mathews, Dinsdale &amp; Clark found no evidence that Canadian players had viewed the drone footage. But it found that assistant coaches and other support staff “did not feel they could challenge the authority of the head coach.”

Priestman, who could not immediately be reached for comment, led Canada to the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. The review found that no drones were used in Japan, but that two national team coaches engaged in improper surveillance “predating the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

“The findings of the independent investigator reveal that the drone incident in Paris was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams,” Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement. “This is no longer part of our operations. In fact, the investigation findings strengthen our resolve to continue implementing changes that are needed to improve Canada Soccer, in all respects, and to do so with urgency. Even though the independent investigation has been concluded, there is more to be done to set things on a new course.”

The review additionally found that allegations suggesting the men's team used drones to spy on an opponent at the Copa America were unfounded. However, it found “potential violations” by former Canada men's coach John Herdman, who was not interviewed because of scheduling issues.

“Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the Men's National Team were identified,” Canada Soccer said in a summary of the investigation. “Pursuant to the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code, a disciplinary process is being initiated to adjudicate these potential violations.”

Canada team pose for a group photo prior to the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. - (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Canada At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman Faces Suspension Over Drone Scandal

BY Associated Press

Herdman left Canada Soccer last year and is currently the coach of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

“The organization will thoroughly review and process the report's findings over the coming days. Both MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) and Toronto FC will reserve any further comment until that review process has been completed,” Toronto FC said in a statement.

Herdman commented on the matter in July, saying: “I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken."

