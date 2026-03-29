Canada 2-2 Iceland, International Friendly: Orri Oskarsson Brace Cancelled By Jonathan David Penalties

Canada vs Iceland, International Friendly: Canada fought back from 2-0 down as Jonathan David scored twice from the spot, but Tajon Buchanan saw red in a fiery friendly, leaving Jesse Marsch’s side with more discipline questions before FIFA World Cup 2026

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Canada vs Iceland match report FIFA International Friendly 2026 BMO Field
Canada's Jonathan David tries to square the ball despite pressure from Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason during International friendly soccer action in Toronto on Saturday March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chris Young
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Canada drew 2-2 with Iceland after Jonathan David converted two second‑half penalties

  • Tajon Buchanan was sent off in the 80th minute for an elbow, marking Canada’s third straight game with a red card

  • Iceland striker Orri Steinn Oskarsson scored both goals in the first half

Jonathan David scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half before Tajon Buchanan was shown a red card as Canada battled back from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw with Iceland in an international men’s soccer friendly on Saturday.

Buchanan was sent off in the 80th minute for an elbow to the head of Iceland midfielder Mikael Egill Ellertsson as the ball was rolling out of play.

The sequence marked the third straight game, and fourth time in the last eight, Canada has seen red.

“We’re physical, we play hard, but we’re not a dirty team,” said Canada coach Jesse Marsch, who disagreed with Buchanan’s dismissal. “I’m not worried about developing a reputation, but certainly cards like that can change momentum in tournaments.”

Orri Steinn Oskarsson had both goals for Iceland.

The 29th-ranked Canadians are preparing to co-host this summer’s World Cup with the United States and Mexico, while Iceland — No. 74 when FIFA’s last official list was released in mid-January — failed to qualify.

Oskarsson took advantage of a bad pass from Canadian centre back Kamal Miller before moving in alone and beating goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead.

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The striker for Spanish club Real Sociedad doubled the advantage in the 21st after Ellertsson beat right back Niko Sigur to a ball in midfield. Oskarsson took a quick feed on the run and steadied himself before another nice finish.

Canada got one back in the 67th minute when David coolly buried a penalty after Buchanan was fouled by Ellertsson. The striker for Italian giants Juventus added his second of the afternoon from the spot in the 76th when substitute Daniel Jebbison was also taken down in the area before Buchanan was sent off.

Canada now turns its attention to Tuesday’s match against No. 47 Tunisia in another exhibition game with plenty on the line for players looking to secure roster spots or impress with the World Cup some 75 days away.

Canada opens its tournament June 12 in Toronto against the winner of a European playoff set for Tuesday between No. 13 Italy and No. 66 Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Canadians will then travel west to face Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

“Every moment we’re together right now is an opportunity to make a continued impression, a lasting impression,” Marsch said. “But I don’t want them to feel so much pressure on them. I want them to just continue to try to put to practice the things that we want to see.”

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