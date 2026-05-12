Napoli 2-3 Bologna, Serie A: Jonathan Rowe Strikes In Stoppage Time To Seal Stunning Win

Jonathan Rowe scored in stoppage time to give Bologna a dramatic 3-2 victory over Napoli, handing the hosts only their second home defeat of the season

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Napoli vs Bologna match report Serie A 2025-26 matchday 37
Bologna's Jonathan Rowe celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Naples, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bologna beat Napoli 3-2 away thanks to Jonathan Rowe’s 91st-minute winner

  • Federico Bernardeschi fired Bologna ahead early, and Riccardo Orsolini doubled the lead from the spot

  • Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back in stoppage time of the first half

  • Alisson Santos equalised for Napoli; Rowe converted from Juan Miranda’s parried shot

A stoppage time goal from Jonathan Rowe gave Bologna a 3-2 win against Napoli in a pulsating Serie A encounter on Monday.

The result — only the second home defeat of the season for Napoli — lifted Bologna into eighth place above Udinese and Lazio with two rounds remaining.

Federico Bernardeschi put visiting Bologna 1-0 up after nine minutes with a rifled shot into the roof of the net and Riccardo Orsolini added a second from the penalty spot 11 minutes before the break.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back for Napoli in first-half stoppage time and Alisson Santos slotted home a neat layoff from Rasmus Hojlund early in the second half to level the scores.

However, Bologna seized the win in the 91st when Rowe acrobatically converted after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could only parry Juan Miranda’s fierce shot.

Napoli remained in second place, two points ahead of Juventus and three above AC Milan and Roma. Inter Milan has already secured the league title.

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