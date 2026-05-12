Napoli 2-3 Bologna, Serie A: Jonathan Rowe Strikes In Stoppage Time To Seal Stunning Win

Bologna's Jonathan Rowe celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Naples, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Jonathan Rowe celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Naples, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP