Canada Vs Chile, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs CHI Group A Matchday 3

Here is how you can watch Canada Vs Chile, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game in India and other parts of the world

X | CopaAmerica
Canada National Football Team at Copa America 2024. Photo: X | CopaAmerica
It is time for Canada and Chile now! Both the teams will go head to head for the first time ever in the Group A match of the 2024 Copa America on June 30, Sunday at the Inter & Co. Stadium in Florida.

The newcomers, Canada won their first match at Copa America on Wednesday against the 10-man Peru 1-0 etching their name in the history books. Jonathan David scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute. However, their campaign began with a 0-2 loss to tournament favorites Argentina in their opener.

Chile is currently facing challenges in the group stage. Ricardo Gareca's team started with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Peru, followed by a 1-0 loss to Argentina. To advance to the quarterfinals, Chile must secure a victory in their upcoming match against Canada.

When is Canada Vs Chile, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?

The Canada Vs Chile, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game will be played on June 30, Sunday at 5:30 AM at the the Inter & Co. Stadium in Florida.

Where to watch Canada Vs Chile, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

