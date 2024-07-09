Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton

Borussia Dortmund have signed Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton in a deal said to be worth 22.5million euros. (More Football News)
Last season's beaten Champions League finalists have been on the lookout for reinforcements at centre-back after allowing Mats Hummels to leave on a free.
Anton, who appeared twice for Germany as they reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, was a key part of the Stuttgart team that finished second in the Bundesliga last season.
He played in 33 of their 34 league games in 2023-24 as they finished as runners-up to unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen, one point clear of Bayern Munich.
Anton, who has penned a four-year deal with BVB, told the club's website: "I didn't originally plan to change clubs – but then Borussia Dortmund came along. A top club that has just reached the Champions League final. This shows the potential of this club."
He is the first signing to arrive at Signal Iduna Park under Nuri Sahin, who succeeded Edin Terzic as head coach last month.