Football

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton

Waldemar Anton, who appeared twice for Germany as they reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, was a key part of the Stuttgart team that finished second in the Bundesliga last season

Waldemar Anton made two appearances for Germany at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund have signed Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton in a deal said to be worth 22.5million euros. (More Football News)

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists have been on the lookout for reinforcements at centre-back after allowing Mats Hummels to leave on a free.

Anton, who appeared twice for Germany as they reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, was a key part of the Stuttgart team that finished second in the Bundesliga last season.

He played in 33 of their 34 league games in 2023-24 as they finished as runners-up to unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen, one point clear of Bayern Munich.

Anton, who has penned a four-year deal with BVB, told the club's website: "I didn't originally plan to change clubs – but then Borussia Dortmund came along. A top club that has just reached the Champions League final. This shows the potential of this club."

He is the first signing to arrive at Signal Iduna Park under Nuri Sahin, who succeeded Edin Terzic as head coach last month.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  2. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
  4. Copa America: Paraguay Dismiss Daniel Garnero After Dismal Campaign
  5. Thiago Alcantara Announces Retirement Following Liverpool Exit
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  2. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  3. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 12 People Died Over Last 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes Across State
  2. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 85 As 19 Lakh People Remain Affected; 137 Animals Died In Kaziranga NP
  3. Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle
  4. Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch
  5. Karnataka: Enraged Teenager Throws Baby Into Well After Repeated Love Proposal Rejections By Her Uncle
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured