Football

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund Live streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Borussia will have their task cut out and Bayern will start as clear favourites

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40FCBayernEN
Bayern, second in the Bundesliga table, trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with just eight games remaining in the season. Photo: X/@FCBayernEN
info_icon

A desperate Bayern Munich would want to continue their dominance in the Bundesliga 'Klassiker' when they host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. (Preview | More Football News)

Bayern, second in the Bundesliga table, trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with just eight games remaining in the season. Dropping points in the home leg of 'Klaasiker' would mean that the chances of them defending their title get slimmer.

The home team could also be without the services of top scorer in the league, Harry Kane, who is still recovering after he hurt his ankle in a collision with a goalpost in Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt on March 16.

Advertisement

Availability of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who missed the recent freindlies for Germany due to an injury is also in doubt.

PSG's Tabitha Chawinga, left, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final, second leg, match against BK Hacken at Parc des Princes in Paris on March 28, 2024. - AP/Thibault Camus
UEFA Women's Champions League: It's Barcelona Vs Chelsea, PSG Vs Lyon In Semi-Finals

BY Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund will have to punch above their weight if they want to derail Bayern's chances of defending the title. The 'die Schwarzgelben' are currently fourth in the league and will have to get rid of their inconsistencies if they want to put pressure on the third-placed Stuggart.

Borussia have failed to win any of the last 11 competitive Klassikers, managing just one draw, with 10 Bayern wins. This is their longest winless streak in Klassikers since 2002.

Advertisement


Borussia will have their task cut out and Bayern will start as clear favourites. In the earlier encounter between the two teams this season, Bayern had earned an easy 4-0 victory.

India captain Sunil Chhetri turned up for the 150th time in India blues. - X/@IndianFootball
Explained | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How Can India Still Qualify For Next Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Head to head

Bayern have historically dominated the Klaasikers and in recent times the dominance has continued to get stronger.

Played: 134

Bayern Munich: 67

Borussia Dortmund: 35

Draws: 32

Live Streaming Information

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund be played out?

The Bundesliga Klassiker Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be played on Saturday, 30 March 2024, 11 PM (IST) at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where can one watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in India?

The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in India?

You can live stream the match on SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita