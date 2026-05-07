Women’s Super League 2025-26: Man City Crowned Champions To End Chelsea’s Six-Year Reign

Summary of this article
Man City sealed the Women’s Super League title after Arsenal’s 1‑1 draw with Brighton
The triumph ends Chelsea’s six-year dominance, with City six points clear and one match remaining
Andree Jeglertz guided the team to glory in his first season, having joined from Denmark’s national side
Manchester City clinched the Women’s Super League title on Wednesday to end Chelsea’s six-year dominance of the competition.
Third-place Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton meant City, which has one match remaining, could not be caught in first place.
City, which didn’t qualify for this season’s Women’s Champions League, has been top of the standings since Nov. 9.
Swedish coach Andrée Jeglertz led City to the title in his first season at the club after joining from Denmark’s national team.
It is City’s second WSL title, the other coming in 2016.
City is six points ahead of second-place Chelsea, which also has one game left. Arsenal is 10 points behind City and has three games left.