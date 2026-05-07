Women’s Super League 2025-26: Man City Crowned Champions To End Chelsea’s Six-Year Reign

Manchester City's Kerolin celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in Crawley, England, Saturday April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Matthews

Manchester City's Kerolin celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in Crawley, England, Saturday April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Matthews