Brentford Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Brentford face Aston Villa on Saturday.
It’s just the second week of the English Premier League but it still important for the teams like Brentford and Aston Villa who already find themselves seeking that all-important first win of the season. They will be clashing at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, August 23.
Brentford come into this clas after an embarrasing 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on opening weekend, a result that left new manager Keith Andrews with plenty to think about. Brentford fans will be hoping to see a better gameplay with potential returns of Yunus Emre Konak and Ethan Pinnock.
On the other hand, Aston Villa showed grit in their opener, battling to a 0-0 draw away at Newcastle despite going down to ten men. Unai Emery’s men may have been frustrated not to get all three points, but the return of Argentina’s veteran goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives them a timely boost. However, they’ll be without Ezri Konsa through suspension, which leaves their backline with a gap to plug.
Brentford Vs, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Brentford Vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Brentford Vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 23 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on 23 August, at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Where to watch the Brentford Vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Brentford Vs Aston Villa, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.