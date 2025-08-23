Brentford Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

On the other hand, Aston Villa showed grit in their opener, battling to a 0-0 draw away at Newcastle despite going down to ten men. Unai Emery’s men may have been frustrated not to get all three points, but the return of Argentina’s veteran goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gives them a timely boost. However, they’ll be without Ezri Konsa through suspension, which leaves their backline with a gap to plug.