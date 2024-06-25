Dorival Junior bemoaned a lack of end product after Brazil were frustrated in a goalless draw with Costa Rica in their Copa America opener on Monday. (More Football News)
Despite enjoying 73.5% of the possession and firing off 19 shots to their opponents' two, Brazil failed to win their first game at a Copa America for the first time since 2016.
The Selecao's 49 final-third entries throughout the match were the joint-most since such data began being recorded in 2011, alongside their own tally versus Paraguay in 2019, yet they only registered a paltry three shots on target.
The result means Brazil have lost early ground on Colombia, who lead Group D following their 2-1 win over Paraguay earlier on Monday.
Speaking after the game, Dorival said: "We rotated the ball well, went from side to side and got our attackers one-versus-one.
"We have a smaller field and that makes it easier for those who defend and difficult for those who attack. Vini received the ball with two men on him and a third approaching.
"We tried with Savio and were successful in some moments. The detail and definition were lacking, but freedom was given, everyone had the opportunity.
"We lacked some in-depth moves. It was the aspect that we intensified the most in training, this dirty work to find space between the opposing lines.
"Our ball recovery was impressive. In my opinion, what was missing too much was that we failed to do this job of spreading the opponent's backline more."
Vinicius Junior endured an underwhelming performance, being replaced by future Real Madrid team-mate Endrick with 71 minutes gone after failing to record a single shot and only managing five touches in the Costa Rica area.
Asked about the decision to withdraw the winger, who shone as Madrid won a Champions League and LaLiga double in 2023-24, Dorival said: "We put him on the side, on the inside, we didn't find the way with either.
"He was well marked and we had to look for a solution, to make a change.
"I believe the game was well played within a context. We played closely, we created good chances, but we weren't happy with the finishing.
"The games will be like this, we have to find ways to improve. It is natural that if the result does not come, questions arise, but I know what we are developing."