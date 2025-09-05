Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Carlo Ancelotti Ahead Of His First Maracana Bow
"For me, it is a new experience, very beautiful, my first time at Maracana, in the temple of world football," said Ancelotti.
"A new experience that I will always have in my memories. The game... I hope for the maximum, that the team plays well, takes confidence and that they have a good attitude and intensity in the game."
Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Live Streaming Info
The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will not be livestreamed or telecasted anywhere in India.
Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs!
Chile confirmed lineup: Lawrence Vigouroux; Fabian Hormazabal, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Ivan Roman; Vicente Pizarro, Felipe Loyola, Gabriel Suazo; Alexander Aravena, Lucas Cepeda, Brereton Diaz.
Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us at this hour for some FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying action. Brazil host Chile in what will be the Selecao's final home qualifier, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the football match.