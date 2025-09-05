Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: The Selecao training in Teresopolis. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers clash between Brazil and Chile at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (September 5 as per India time). The Selecao have already secured a place in the showpiece and sit third in the standings with 25 points, while their bottom-placed opponent Chile is out of reckoning for a CONMEBOL playoff spot. Marquinhos is set to make his 100th appearance for Brazil, while the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick have been rested. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2025, 05:50:43 am IST Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Carlo Ancelotti Ahead Of His First Maracana Bow "For me, it is a new experience, very beautiful, my first time at Maracana, in the temple of world football," said Ancelotti. "A new experience that I will always have in my memories. The game... I hope for the maximum, that the team plays well, takes confidence and that they have a good attitude and intensity in the game."

5 Sept 2025, 05:42:34 am IST Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Live Streaming Info The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will not be livestreamed or telecasted anywhere in India.

5 Sept 2025, 05:19:55 am IST Brazil Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs! 🚨OFFICIAL:



Chile confirmed lineup: Lawrence Vigouroux; Fabian Hormazabal, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Ivan Roman; Vicente Pizarro, Felipe Loyola, Gabriel Suazo; Alexander Aravena, Lucas Cepeda, Brereton Diaz.