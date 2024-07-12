Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl

A Brazilian second-division club, Gremio Anapolis, condemned the actions of the military police after their goalkeeper Ramon Souza was struck by a rubber bullet during a post-match incident. (More Football News)
A heated match between Centro Oeste and their opponents ended in a brawl on Wednesday, during a second division Goias state game. Military police were called in to break up the fighting after the final whistle. Centro Oeste won with a 2-1 score.
Chaos erupted after the match as a police officer fired a rubber bullet at Gremio Anapolis goalkeeper Ramon Souza. The goalkeeper was injured in his leg and required immediate medical attention.
The military police have launched an investigation into the incident involving the goalkeeper, stating that they will not tolerate any misconduct by their officers.
Club Condemns Police Attack on Goalkeeper Via Social Media
"It's a shocking and criminal act. Someone who should protect people harmed them instead," said a club spokesperson.
"We won't let this go unpunished. The person who did this will be held accountable," the club vowed.