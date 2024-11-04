Football

Dortmund Vs Sturm Graz, Champions League: Injury Problems Mount For BVB

Borussia Dortmund are currently without forwards Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna and defensive trio Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin
Injury-ravaged Borussia Dortmund are running out of time to recover players ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Sturm Graz, coach Nuri Sahin has said. (More Football News)

Dortmund, who lost last season's Champions League final to Real Madrid, are currently without forwards Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna and defensive trio Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto.

Despite their lengthy injury list, BVB fought back to beat second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending a three-game losing run in all competitions.

Ahead of Sturm Graz's visit, Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in the Champions League, winning eight and drawing four.

They have only lost one of their last 19 at Signal Iduna Park in the competition's group or league phase, versus Erik ten Hag's Ajax back in November 2021.

However, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Waldemar Anton and winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also doubtful for Tuesday's match, Sahin is concerned. 

"The known absentees remain. I don't think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar," Sahin told reporters on Monday.

"We will have to see about Waldi. It will be a race against time. We did not get the green light on Greg yet. [Backup goalkeeper Alexander] Meyer has an extraordinary character. 

"He is very popular in the squad and his qualities were on display at the weekend. To have a number two like that at this level is amazing."

Sturm Graz have lost all three of their Champions League games this campaign. Dortmund, meanwhile, suffered a 5-2 loss at Madrid in their last match but won their previous two against Club Brugge and Celtic.

Austria international Marcel Sabitzer, who recently returned to fitness, is particularly excited about the fixture, saying: "I come from Graz, I grew up there. I have many memories. 

"Our mission is to win tomorrow, that's clear. I'm already feeling better. I'm confident that it will work out tomorrow." 

