Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta BC LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: BVB Face Italians At Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta LIVE Score, Champions League 2025-26: Get the live score and play-by-play updates of the leg 1 of the play-offs at the Signal Iduna Park on February 17, 2026, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund will be keen to perform on home turf.
Welcome to tonight's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 play-off leg 1 match featuring Borussia Dortmund against Atalanta BC at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow would want to make most of their home turf as an advantage from the start. However, La Dea have done really well in their last three games and will keen to upset the odds in Germany. Get the live score and play-by-play updates of the leg 1 of the play-offs at the Signal Iduna Park on February 17, 2026, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta BC LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta BC LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 2

Dortmund won: 1

Atalanta won: 0

Draws: 1

Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta BC LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Aue, Germany

  • Stadium: Signal Iduna Park

  • Date: Wednesday, February 18

  • Kick-off Time: 01:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

  5. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. India Seizes Three Iran-Linked, US-Sanctioned Tankers Off Mumbai Coast

  3. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  4. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  5. Outlook Explainer: Maharashtra’s Shivaji-Tipu Row

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  5. UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight