Borussia Dortmund Rewarded For Off-The-ball Work In Heidenheim Win, Says Coach Nuri Sahin

Borussia Dortmund's work rate out of possession was key as they went top of the Bundesliga by beating Heidenheim 4-2 on Friday, according to coach Nuri Sahin. (More Football News)
BVB moved onto seven points from their first three league games under Sahin with their victory at Signal Iduna Park, as Karim Adeyemi scored twice in between strikes from Donyell Malen and Emre Can.
Since losing 1-0 to Schalke in 2004, Dortmund have not lost any of their last 37 Bundesliga home matches played on a Friday, tying the Bundesliga record.
Only Werder Bremen had previously remained unbeaten at home on Fridays through 37 Bundesliga matches in a row, doing so from 1984 to 1991.
"It was a deserved win and a very good start for us but then we shut the door and I told my players that Heidenheim will not give up. So we had to keep stepping on the gas," Sahin said in his post-match press conference.
"We had a few chances and we could have finished it off earlier but we dealt well with the pressure."
Dortmund, who had new signing Serhou Guirassy in the lineup for the first time following his recovery from injury, quickly took a two-goal lead in the first 17 minutes, Adeyemi teeing up Malen for the opener before getting his first of the encounter shortly after.
"We measure our players also on assists and goals but we can only defend well if the players press. Karim took the momentum from his Germany Under-21 performances with him," Sahin said.
"The first half was our best performance so far but we want to develop further."
Champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Hoffenheim on Saturday while Bayern Munich, on six points, will look to make it three wins from three games when they take on newly-promoted Holstein Kiel.