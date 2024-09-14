Football

Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany

Sane featured in all five games for Germany at Euro 2024 before undergoing surgery in July, and also returns in time for the start of Bayern's Champions League campaign at home to Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern-Munich-Leroy-Sane-football
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane
info_icon

Leroy Sane is available for Bayern Munich's game at Holstein Kiel after missing their opening two matches following a groin operation. (More Football News)

Sane featured in all five games for Germany at Euro 2024 before undergoing surgery in July, and also returns in time for the start of Bayern's Champions League campaign at home to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of players, and we need all of them. Aside from the long-term injuries, all the players are fit," Kompany told reporters.

"We've got a week with three matches coming up, and we're looking forward to it. Leroy will also be in the squad."

Sane also struggled with injuries towards the end of last season, making just one appearance in Bayern's final seven league games, having scored eight goals in their opening nine matches.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was all smiles - null
UEFA Nations League: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Dismisses Bayern Munich Links After Replacing Manuel Neuer As Germany Goalkeeper

BY Stats Perform

"He had a really good first half of last season and was involved in a lot of goals," Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"In the early part of this year, he had constant battles with injuries and pain, but he battled on and played through it.

"The nice thing now is that he's pain-free. We're glad he's back and properly fit."

Bayern face promoted side Kiel, who are in the Bundesliga for the first time, on Saturday, and Kompany knows what it is like to take a side up from the second tier after his time in England with Burnley.

"I experienced it myself last year. We completely dominated in the second division with Burnley, and then we got promoted to a different league and struggled," Kompany said.

"But you do all the work for exactly these games and I imagine that Kiel are looking forward to it.

"They're flexible and good on the ball. They were dominant last season and even though they've been promoted, that's stayed in the team."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series
  2. AFG Vs NZ Test: What Went Wrong In Greater Noida? Anatomy Of Abandoned Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  4. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Phil Salt & Co Opt To Bowl First In Cardiff
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji
Football News
  1. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  2. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
  3. Xabi Alonso Hopeful Bayer Leverkusen Can Bounce Back Despite Short Turnaround
  4. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Heidenheim: Karim Adeyemi Stars With Brace To Inspire Win
  5. Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Hamer And Mccallum Goals Send Blades Third
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  2. My Lovely Friend Aruna
  3. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  5. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
Entertainment News
  1. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  2. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  3. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  4. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  5. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats