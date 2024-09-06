UEFA Nations League: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Dismisses Bayern Munich Links After Replacing Manuel Neuer As Germany Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen dismissed the suggestion he could soon join Bayern Munich after he replaced Manuel Neuer as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper. (More Football News)
Neuer retired from international football over the summer, meaning long-time back-up Ter Stegen, who has been one of Europe's best-performing shot-stoppers over the past decade, finally gets his shot.
Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old, who made his Germany debut in 2012, would now be his number one between the sticks, starting with Friday's Nations League contest against Hungary.
But when asked if he could possibly follow up replacing Neuer in the national team by also replacing him at club level, Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen said: "I still have a long contract with my club and am very happy with my family in Catalonia."
He is delighted to finally get the chance to show what he can do for his country, though.
"It is a different feeling altogether," Ter Stegen said. "My aim has always been to be number one.
"I am happy that the spell of waiting is now over. I am happy about the new task, about what is to come.
"To be honest there were always these moments when you say: 'Wow, that was another blow.' The decision mostly went in Manu's favour.
"It was disappointing, of course, but you have to live with it. You should have this experience and accept it. In the end, it was worth it."
Excluding own goals, Ter Stegen has conceded 30 goals from 30.3 expected goals on target (xGoT) since the start of last season in LaLiga, from 110 shots on target faced.
That means Ter Stegen has prevented 0.3 goals, suggesting he has performed about on track based on the quality of attempts that he has gone up against.