Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers

Manuel Neuer Retires From International Football

Manuel Neuer has retired from international football after Germany’s quarter-final exit from the Euros 2024.

Caps, Trophies, And Much More

Neuer finished his Germany career with 124 international Caps, and a 2014 World Cup to his name.

World At His Feet Aged 24

Neuer was the youngest-ever goalkeeper (24) at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Records Galore

Neuer won the golden glove award in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

19 World Cup Appearances

Neuer holds the record of the most appearances by goalkeeper at World Cups (19)

18 European Championship Appearances

Neuer also holds the record of the most appearances by goalkeeper at European Championships (18)

Goalkeeper Of The Decade

Neuer was named the goalkeeper of the decade from 2011-2020.

Voted Best European GK Five Times

Neuer has also been awarded the best European goalkeeper five times.

History, Records, Neuer

Neuer also has the most number of international clean sheets for a German goalkeeper.

World Class? Manuel Neuer

Neuer has been named the IFFHS's best goalkeeper a record five times.

