Outlook Sports Desk
Manuel Neuer has retired from international football after Germany’s quarter-final exit from the Euros 2024.
Neuer finished his Germany career with 124 international Caps, and a 2014 World Cup to his name.
Neuer was the youngest-ever goalkeeper (24) at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Neuer won the golden glove award in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Neuer holds the record of the most appearances by goalkeeper at World Cups (19)
Neuer also holds the record of the most appearances by goalkeeper at European Championships (18)
Neuer was named the goalkeeper of the decade from 2011-2020.
Neuer has also been awarded the best European goalkeeper five times.
Neuer also has the most number of international clean sheets for a German goalkeeper.
Neuer has been named the IFFHS's best goalkeeper a record five times.