Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, and thousands of fans subscribed to it within a couple of hours. (More Football News)
The rush was so high that the Al-Nassr star broke the Youtube record for the fastest to one million subscribers, achieving it in just 90 minutes.
The former Real Madrid legend now has more than 11 million subscribers, less than 24 hours of the launch. Ronaldo had announced the kick-off of his Youtube channel via his social media handles.
“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.
The 39-year-old has 636 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112.5 million followers on X (formerly known as twitter).
Ronaldo has been defying age, and despite being in the last strides of his magnificent career, he has shown no signs of calling it time with his incredible fitness levels.
On the international stage, he was last seen participating in the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.
Ronaldo is currently preparing for Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday, August 22.