Football

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, ISL 2024-25: Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Run

Bengaluru FC won both their games against East Bengal and Hyderabad FC while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after sharing the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opener, returned to winning ways in their last outing against NorthEast United

Bengaluru-fc-football
Bengaluru FC players celebrating. Photo: X/@bengalurufc
info_icon

Unbeaten so far in the league, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in a blockbuster ISL clash in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the two heavyweights of Indian club football looking to consolidate their positions in the pecking order.  (More Football News)

Bengaluru FC won both their games against East Bengal and Hyderabad FC while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after sharing the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opener, returned to winning ways in their last outing against NorthEast United.

BFC are placed second in the standings currently, while Mohun Bagan are holding the fourth position.

The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza, the only defeat coming in the form of a 0-4 reverse to Mohun Bagan SG last season.

Mohun Bagan scoring their second goal of the match. - X/mohunbagansg
MBSG 3-2 NEUFC: Late Cummings Winner Fires Mohun Bagan To Their First Win Of ISL 2024-25

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Mariners have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.

Zaragoza's side have won both the games so far in ISL 2024-25. But they will now face last season's ISL Trophy winners Mohun Bagan, who have conceded multiple goals in their last three fixtures.

The Spaniard has the firepower in his bench to impact the game in the final quarter, where the Blues have scored only six goals since the 2023-24 season.

He stated, "It's 100% important to have a bench that can change the game. As a coach, it's perfect. The game lasts 90 minutes, and we need players who can play 90 minutes as well as players who can come off the bench and make an impact."

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri celebrating after a goal in the match against Hyderabad FC in ISL. - Photo: ISL
BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

BY Jagdish Yadav

Although the Mariners earned their first win in the week gone by, coach Jose Molina is demanding more from his players in the games to come. He believes his team can do better and the win against NorthEast United FC will give them more confidence in the coming days.

He said, "The players need to put in a great effort. (There are still) Things to do, of course, but they are really happy because we got the three points. I hope the win will give us more confidence in the next matches."

As far as the head to head record goes, Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan have met on nine occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have won only once, while the Mariners emerged victorious six times. Two games ended in a draw.

With 102 touches against Hyderabad FC, Rahul Bheke will be one of the players to watch out for. Only Jay Gupta recorded 100+ touches in a single ISL fixture prior to this, and that came against Mohun Bagan SG in February.

The Chhetri factor

Since the ISL 2023-24 season, BFC talisman Sunil Chhetri has scored four goals from the spot, and he is currently tied with Diego Mauricio.

Moreover, 57% of his seven goals since last season have come from penalties, the highest among all players in the ISL to have scored at least two goals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Update: Proteas Opt To Bowl In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing 11s
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: RSA Bowl First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs
  4. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics
  5. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kamindu Mendis Ton Helps Sri Lanka To 600 Against Struggling New Zealand
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez's Hat-trick Hands The Gaurs Their First Win
  2. East Bengal FC 2-3 FC Goa, ISL: Borja's Hat-Trick Steers The Gaurs To Their First Win As EBFC Boss Cuadrat Feels The Heat
  3. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, ISL 2024-25: Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Run
  4. No Love Lost For Juventus Boss Thiago Motta Ahead Of Genoa Return
  5. UEFA Women's Champions League: Man City To Play Holders Barca, Arsenal And Chelsea Handed Tough Draws
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  2. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  4. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  5. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  2. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  3. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  5. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  2. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  4. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  5. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details