Football

Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Teenager Lovro Zvonarek Scores On First Start

Four days after Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid confirmed their first season without any silverware in more than a decade, the Bavarians put in a solid performance against the Wolves despite a string of changes to Thomas Tuchel's team

Lovro Zvonarek opened the scoring for Bayern Munich.
info_icon

Second-placed Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 with teenager Lovro Zvonarek scoring on his first start in their final Bundesliga home game of the season on Sunday as they eased towards the end of a trophy-less campaign. (More Football News)

Four days after Bayern's Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid confirmed their first season without any silverware in more than a decade, the Bavarians put in a solid performance against the Wolves despite a string of changes to Thomas Tuchel's team.

Zvonarek, the 19-year-old Croatian who had only made a handful of substitute appearances for the team, scored four minutes into his first start, drilling home for the lead.

Tuchel and Bayern were far from happy with officials. - null
Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'

BY Stats Perform

Leon Goretzka doubled the advantage nine minutes later with the hosts quickly taking full control of the game.

Bayern have 72 points, two ahead of third-placed Stuttgart with one game remaining. Unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen, on 84, visit Bochum later on Sunday.

Data Debrief: Clean Sheet For Neuer On Landmark Outing

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his 500th Bundesliga appearance, 156 of those having come for Schalke and 344 for his current side.

The veteran stopper had two saves to make en route to becoming the fourth goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to reach that 500 mark, after Oliver Kahn (557), Eike Immel (534) and Uli Stein (512).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Airlines Celebrate Mother’s Day With Special Messages, Mementoes And Meals
  2. Karnataka: SIT Arrests 2 Persons Connected To Explicit Videos Of Prajwal Revanna
  3. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  4. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  5. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao is Janhvi Kapoor's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength
  3. Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham, Late Mom Alma With Pictures On Mother's Day
  4. Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste
  5. ‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Humble Man Utd In PL; Novak Djokovic Loses In Italian Open; PAK Beat IRE In 2nd T20I
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pacer Umesh Yadav Backs Gujarat Titans For 'Miracle' Play-Off Entry
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Delhi Capitals By 47 Runs - As It Happened
  4. Cavaliers Vs Celtics, NBA: 'Not Here To Play Around', Says Jaylen Brown After Win
  5. Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Trossard-Powered Gunners Keep Title Pressure On Man City
World News
  1. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
  2. Reports: Police Officer Was Shot And Killed In Ohio After Being Ambushed
  3. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  4. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  5. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail