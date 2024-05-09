Football

Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich thought they had forced extra time when Matthijs de Ligt had the ball in the net, but the referee had already blown his whistle after the linesman raised his flag, so VAR could not intervene

Advertisement

Tuchel and Bayern were far from happy with officials.
info_icon

Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich were left fuming after Matthijs de Ligt's contentious late strike was disallowed in their semi-final defeat to Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Bayern crashed out 4-3 on aggregate at Santiago Bernabeu after a dramatic double from substitute Joselu saw the hosts snatch victory to advance to the final on June 1.

Tuchel's side thought they had forced extra-time when De Ligt had the ball in the net, but the referee had already blown his whistle after the linesman raised his flag, so VAR could not intervene.

The replays showed that the original decision was closer than first thought, and the head coach bemoaned the lack of consistency after Madrid's second goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Advertisement

"I think it's pretty clear and there is no doubt that is against the rules of modern football," he said. "A disaster. An absolute disaster.

"With Real's second goal, they let the play continue. The clear rule is that the scene must continue. The first mistake was made by the linesman, the second by the referee."

Bayern had taken the lead through Alphonso Davies at the midway point in the second half, before Joselu's late intervention denied them a crack at a seventh title against compatriots Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

De Ligt said the linesman had apologised to him after the game.

"[It is] very difficult. Of course, as sportspeople, we accept it," Tuchel said. "But it is a semi-final, it's not for two such mistakes.

Advertisement

"Everyone has to be at their limit. The referees have to be there as well. That is what we expect, so the apology does not really help."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thundersqualls, Hailstorms Lash Kolkata Adjoining Districts, MeT Forecasts More Till May 12
  2. Molestation Case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Makes Raj Bhavan CCTV Footage Public
  3. Punjab: Train Services Remain Affected As Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Railway Station Continues
  4. Gujarat: 35 Held For Clash After Graves Of Sufi Saint And His Kin Razed At Shrine Near Ahmedabad
  5. Rains In Nagpur Bring Respite From Heat; IMD Predicts Showers For Next 3 Days In Vidarbha
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Gets Miffed, Slams Camera As Fan Sneakily Records Her And Ranveer Singh; Netizens React
  2. Kristen Stewart Calls Out Hollywood For Backing Only Four 'Chosen' Women, Says It's Not Enough
  3. Nargis Fakhri’s Ethnic Looks Are A Masterclass In Elegance And Style
  4. Jyotika Reveals She Wasn't Offered Any Hindi Film In 27 Years: People In Bollywood Thought I Was South Indian
  5. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  2. IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Attributes His Success To SRH Skipper Cummins And Support Staff
  3. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  4. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
World News
  1. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  2. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  4. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  5. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men