Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen: Harry Kane Reaches Century Of Goals In Record Time

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Match Report: Harry Kane, who joined Bayern in 2023, has hit 100 goals for the club in just 104 matches across all competitions, quicker than any other player to achieve that feat across Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
bayern munich vs werder bremen match report bundesliga 2025 26
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

  • Bayern thus maintain their perfect start to the German season so far

  • Harry Kane reached his 100th goal in record time for Bayern

Harry Kane reached a century of Bayern Munich goals as his brace helped maintain the Bundesliga giants' perfect start to the season in a 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen. 

Kane opened his account on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot, before striking his landmark goal in the 65th minute with a composed finish past Karl Hein. 

The England international, who joined Bayern in 2023, has hit 100 goals for the club in just 104 matches across all competitions, quicker than any other player to achieve that feat across Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century. 

Bayern did, however, hit the front through an unfamiliar source in Jonathan Tah, who flicked Michael Olise's teasing delivery into the box home in the 22nd minute, despite Luis Diaz appearing to get the final touch. 

Vincent Kompany's side were then offered the chance to double their lead before the break when Marco Friedl clumsily brought down Kane inside the area, with the Bayern talisman dusting himself down to send Hein the wrong way from 12 yards. 

Kane then hit his century just after the hour following good work from Diaz down the left, with the 32-year-old picking out the bottom-right corner from inside the penalty area. 

Related Content
Related Content

It got even better for Bayern three minutes from time when Konrad Laimer, on his first start of the season, collected Tom Bischof's brilliant ball into the box from the left, before finishing left-footed into the far corner. 

Data Debrief: Centurion Kane surpasses Ronaldo and Haaland

Kane has been nothing short of a sensation during his two-year spell in Germany, and his latest milestone is further proof of this.

Indeed, in reaching 100 goals for Bayern in 104 games, he surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo (105 matches for Real Madrid) and Erling Haaland (105 matches for Manchester City) as the quickest to get to that milestone on record in the big five European leagues. 

He also continued his perfect penalty record in the top-flight. He now holds the Bundesliga record for the most consecutive penalty kicks scored (18), exceeding Jorg Butt (1999 to 2001) and Robert Lewandowski (2013 to 2018), who both scored 17 in a row. 

Overall, Bremen proved no match for Bayern, who registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.96 from their 26 attempts, 13 of which were on target, compared to the visitors' 0.36 from their eight attempts at Manuel Neuer's net.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  2. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  3. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin