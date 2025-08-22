Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga 2025-26 opener
Bayern are the defending champions but still head coach Vincent Kompany wants to raise the bar higher
Bayern go head-to-head with RB Leipzig in the 2025-26 Bundesliga curtain-raiser, with the reigning champions hosting Ole Werner’s side at the Allianz Arena on Friday.
Last season, Vincent Kompany guided Bayern to reclaim the Bundesliga title, finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Leipzig’s seventh-place finish meant they missed out on European qualification for the first time in nine years.
Bayern’s title win ended Leverkusen’s hold on the trophy, which marked the conclusion of an 11-season streak where Bayern failed to finish first. Under Kompany’s leadership, the Bavarians amassed 82 points—10 more than the previous season—securing the championship at Kompany’s first attempt.
Netting 99 league goals, which stands as their joint second-highest tally since the 1972-73 season, with Harry Kane playing a part in 34 of them.
Despite being knocked out of the Club World Cup quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain in July, Kompany’s side started the new season on a positive note by winning the German Super Cup with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart.
Looking ahead to the start of their Bundesliga campaign, head coach Kompany said: “You always want to raise the bar a little higher, that will always be the case. We are champions, so it's okay that we are the favourites.
"But that doesn't mean you'll win the game tomorrow. What's important is that we have the hunger as if we want to win something for the first time."
Discussing the opposition Kompany said: “There is greater variability. They have a new coach and a lot of new structure. They have added some talents and have a strong squad.
“Last season it didn't fit so well. Leipzig is certainly one of the competitors. We have to take the game very seriously. They have wingers with one-on-one situations and also playmakers like Xavi Simmons. They are strong offensively.
"But we are in the Allianz Arena and want to deliver a good performance for the fans.”
Leipzig’s points total dropped to just 51 points last term, 14 fewer than the previous campaign, marking their lowest tally in their nine Bundesliga campaigns. To add insult to injury, the club scored 53 goals but conceded 48, recording their poorest attacking and second-worst defensive performances in the league’s history – leading to the sacking of head coach Marco Rose.
After taking over in June, Werner officially began his tenure as Leipzig’s permanent head coach with a 4-2 win against Sandhausen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last week.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bayern Munich – Harry Kane
Following his £100m move from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has enjoyed quite the two seasons in Bavaria, despite initially missing out on the title in 2023-24. The England talisman has already chalked up 62 goals in 63 Bundesliga appearances for the club, chipping in with 16 assists.
Taking home the league’s golden boot in consecutive campaigns, the former Spurs frontman will be hoping to capture the hat-trick this season, having already scored in the DFL-Supercup final.
RB Leipzig – Johan Bakayoko
Crediting his move to Leipzig to the influence of Jurgen Klopp, big things are expected of forward Bakayoko, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €22 million.
Racking up 89 appearances in the Eredivisie over the course of four seasons, the Belgium international has 41 goal involvements to his name, with 10 of them coming last term.
MATCH PREDICTION - BAYERN MUNICH
Bayern Munich have suffered just two defeats in their 18 Bundesliga encounters with RB Leipzig, winning nine and drawing seven, with their most recent loss a 1-3 home defeat in May 2023. In Leipzig’s last visit to Munich in December 2024, they endured one of their heaviest Bundesliga losses, going down 5-1.
Reigning German champions boast an impressive record of remaining unbeaten on the Bundesliga’s opening matchday for 23 consecutive seasons (18 wins, 5 draws), with their last defeat on the first day coming in 2001, a 0-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach for Bayern.
Specifically, Bayern have not lost their opening league game in the past 13 seasons (11 wins, 2 draws), setting a Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten streak in season openers.
However, Leipzig have lost only one of their last six Bundesliga games against the reigning German champions since the start of the 2022/23 season (W2 D3), picking up nine points in the process. No other club has picked up as many points against reigning German champions in this period.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY:
Bayern Munich: 73.3%
Draw: 15.3%
RB Leipzig: 11.4%