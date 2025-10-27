Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hosts Win Fourth Straight League Match

Despite the heavy European defeat in midweek, Hjulmand remains unbeaten domestically since taking over from Erik ten Hag in early September

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayer Leverkusen
Ernest Poku celebrates his opener as Bayer Leverkusen defeat Freiburg 2-0.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayer Leverkusen continued their fine run as they secured fourth league win

  • Freiburg's afternoon went from bad to worse as Philipp Lienhart was sent off

  • Hjulmand remains unbeaten domestically since taking over from Erik ten Hag in early Sept

Bayer Leverkusen recorded their fourth league win in succession as they defeated Freiburg 2-0 at home to move up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand suffered his first loss since taking charge in midweek as his side were on the end of a 7-2 thrashing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but they responded in style here. 

The home side took the lead after 22 minutes as Ernest Poku surged towards goal and exchanged a one-two with Aleix Garcia before striking a curling effort at goal which found the far corner.

They would double their advantage seven minutes into the second half as Alex Grimaldo whipped a teasing cross from the right which was met by the head of Edmond Tapsoba, and the defender made no mistake from close range. 

Freiburg's afternoon went from bad to worse as Philipp Lienhart was sent off for the first time in his career after receiving a second yellow card for a tactical foul. 

Leverkusen went searching for more goals but Poku was denied a second by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, while Grimaldo missed the target with an effort inside the final 15 minutes.

Despite the heavy European defeat in midweek, Hjulmand remains unbeaten domestically since taking over from Erik ten Hag in early September.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Fast starts providing a strong base for Leverkusen as league form continues

A key feature of Leverkusen this season has been their quick starts, and they went ahead after 22 minutes through Poku's goal. They've taken the lead in every league game so far this season, a feat which is only matched by reigning champions and current league leaders Bayern Munich. 

They also extended their recent dominance over Freiburg, with four wins and two draws from their last six matches against today's opponents. It has now been over three years since Freiburg's last win, which took place at BayArena in September 2022.

Leverkusen were always in control and created a total of four big chances compared to just one for Freiburg, ending with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.75 from their 17 shots, compared to 0.72 for Freiburg from their 10 attempts at Mark Flekken's goal.

Grimaldo continued his strong season with another assist, his third of the campaign so far and the most of any Leverkusen player in 2025-26.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  3. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  4. 'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

  5. 'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  5. Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall On October 28; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On High Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket