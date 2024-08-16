Football

Barcelona Vs Valencia: Hansi Flick's 'Blind' Trust In Barca Rewarded With 'Strong' Squad

Barca, who finished second behind fierce rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga last season, have so far signed attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and fellow Spaniard Pau Victor in the transfer window

Barcelona head coach, Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick fully trusts Barcelona and has no complaints over his squad ahead of their opening LaLiga clash at Valencia. (More Football News)

Flick replaced Xavi at the Catalan side after they sacked the former midfielder in May, just four weeks after he confirmed he would honour the last year of his contract.

And the 59-year-old, who led Bayern Munich to two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League victory, a Club World Cup and Super Cup crown, among other honours, said he was happy with his team.

Barcelona FC. - X | Barcelona FC
Valencia Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am satisfied with the squad I have, the rest is a question mark," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"When I signed my contract, I knew it wouldn't be easy, but I trust the club blindly. And I am happy with the team, with what it offers. We have injured players who will gradually come back. We are still a strong team."

Flick confirmed that Olmo, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, will not be available to face Valencia. 

"Olmo is not in good physical condition, he started late, and we will look after him. He won't be here. We want everyone to be well and play injury-free," he said.

The head coach did, however, confirm Lamine Yamal, whose father Mounir Nasraoui is in a 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed on Wednesday in a car park in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro, according to Spanish national TV broadcaster TVE, would play.

Valencia finished ninth in LaLiga last season, and the German is not expecting an easy outing for his first competitive game in charge of Barcelona.

"I am very much looking forward to this first game. Valencia is a special place," he said.

"It will be a tough game. Our opponents have shown that they play good, attacking football. You have to watch your lines... It will be difficult." 

