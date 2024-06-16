Football

Austria Vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Group D Match

Here are all the details about the Austria Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 1 Live Streaming

AP/Hassan Ammar
France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, speaks with his player Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
info_icon

Tournament favourites France clash with an in-form Austria in the campaign opener of both the Group D teams in UEFA Euro 2024 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf on Monday (Tuesday IST). (More Football News)

Group D consists of France, Austria, Netherlands and Poland.

Austria enter the tournament in red hot form having lost just once in their last 16 outings. They will look to continued their form when they take on France.

N'Golo Kante is back in the France side ahead of their Euro 2024 opener on Monday - null
Austria Vs France: Stars Excited By N'Golo Kante's Return For Euro 2024

BY Stats Perform

France have been unable to lay their hands on the continental glory for the past 24 years. They land in Germany as favourites to finally end their Euro drought. Under Didier Deshchamps, France will look to start on a high in the tournament.

The Austrians have nine wins in 25 matches against France overall but only one in the last ten. France also defeated Austria in their last fixture against each other back in 2022.

Here are all the details about the Austria Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Austria Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D Match?

The Austria Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D football match will take place on June 18, Tuesday at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

