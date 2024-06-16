Austria Vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Group D Match

France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, speaks with his player Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, speaks with his player Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar