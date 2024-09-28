Football

Atletico Vs Real: Diego Simeone Confident For Madrid Derby Despite Lack Of Rest Time

Atleti are unbeaten through their first seven games of the season in La Liga, winning four and drawing three to sit third in the table, two points behind their cross-city rivals

Diego-Simeone
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone
info_icon

Atletico Madrid's lack of preparation time has not dampened Diego Simeone's confidence ahead of Sunday's clash with Real Madrid, with the Argentine hoping their past derby successes can provide inspiration. (More Football News)

Atleti are unbeaten through their first seven games of the season in La Liga, winning four and drawing three to sit third in the table, two points behind their cross-city rivals.

Los Colchoneros have, however, had two fewer days to prepare for the first Madrid derby of the season, having beaten Celta Vigo 1-0 on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti's champions, meanwhile, downed Alaves 3-2 on Tuesday.

Atleti do boast a strong record against Los Blancos, being the only team to beat them in any competition last season – once in LaLiga last September and again in the Copa del Rey in January.

Diego Simeone looks on during Thursday's game - null
Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Diego Simeone Praises Team's Strong Defensive Display

BY Stats Perform

Simeone has masterminded 12 wins in his 43 Madrid derbies as Atletico coach (15 draws, 16 losses), as many victories as they managed in their previous 77 prior to his arrival.

info_icon

Speaking at Saturday's pre-match press conference, Simeone told reporters: "A lot has changed up to this moment. 

"It's an aspect in which we’ve improved, and that’s why the club has grown as it has, and the team is held to the standards it is.

"Everything starts in the mind. Beyond the physical aspect, which can have an influence at times, motivation is an important weapon for everything in life."

The Argentine did admit the lack of preparation time posed a unique challenge, adding: "It's tough to change things in two days, based on what we've been doing.

"We are still in the process of finding our balance, we are adapting and we get it right more or less. But it is true that we need more time.

"We accept it as it is. We said it before when we went to play against Athletic Bilbao in the (Copa del Rey) semi-final, them with five days and us with two days of rest. No-one cares."

Atleti's only home defeat so far this year came in February's Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic, who went on to win that trophy.

While Madrid have plenty of firepower despite Kylian Mbappe missing out due to injury, Simeone feels Sunday's visitors will miss the influence of retired midfielder Toni Kroos.

"The opponent has lost a very important player like Kroos," he said. "I think they are looking for that player who gives them that calm to take advantage of all their offensive power."

info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Pacer Jofra Archer 'Just Happy' To Be Playing Again
  2. Mayank Yadav Earns Maiden India Call-Up For Bangladesh T20I Series - Check Full Squad
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. BCCI's AGM To Focus On Electing Representatives For ICC Meetings
  5. Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico
  2. Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium
  3. Derby County 2-3 Norwich City: Borja Sainz Scores Hat-Trick To Make It Three Wins In Four For The Canaries
  4. Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's Brace Secures First Win Of The Season For Hosts
  5. Atletico Vs Real: Diego Simeone Confident For Madrid Derby Despite Lack Of Rest Time
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
  2. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  3. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  5. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series