Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage

Diego Simeone is counting on Atletico Madrid's passionate fans to spur them on in their first LaLiga home match of the season against last year's surprise package Girona on Sunday. (More Football News)
Atletico made a disappointing start to the season with a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Monday as they failed to find a winner in the second half after twice coming from behind to level.
With Girona once again looking to challenge for a top-four place this season, Simeone is ready to use every advantage his team can get.
"I played my time as a footballer in front of this crowd, and it was above everything else," Simeone said in a press conference.
"It always pushes those who have to play and, hopefully, we can release the energy of the stadium onto the pitch."
Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Spain Euro 2024 champion Robin Le Normand were introduced to a crowd of over 30,000 at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, with Simeone admitting he felt emotional when he saw the reception given to the new signings.
"The other day at the unveilings, when I saw the recognition given to the new boys and how so many people came to see those players, I was thrilled," Simeone added.
"Today we have the chance, with a lot of hard work, to put together an interesting and competitive squad and we have to be aware of the place we are in and the responsibility that this entails.
"We live it with a lot of passion, I don't forget where we come from. Sure, it will depend on a number of factors, but on Wednesday I got emotional. This is a consequence of what past generations have left behind."
Atletico have already spent more than €200million to reinforce their squad after a disappointing season in which they finished fourth in LaLiga.
However, the 54-year-old said he expects to add two more players to his squad before the transfer window closes next week.
"We are fulfilling everything we talked about at the beginning of the summer, the path is going the way we wanted, we are on the way to closing it; we are still missing two players who should arrive soon, in a few hours they will be with us," Simeone said.
One of those players should be French defender Clement Lenglet, who, according to media reports, is expected to arrive from Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Catalan giants desperately trying to reduce their first-team wage bill so they can comply with LaLiga's financial controls.