Atletico Madrid 2-1 Deportivo Alaves: Alexander Sorloth Hits Late Winner In Simeone's 700th Game

Alexander Sorloth hit an 86th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in Diego Simeone's 700th game in charge of the club. (More Football News)
Atletico went behind early on in Saturday's LaLiga clash as Javi Galan conceded a penalty for a handball, with Jon Guridi sending goalkeeper Jan Oblak the wrong way from the spot to make it 1-0 in the seventh minute.
But the hosts found a way back when Sorloth's header hit the arm of Abdel Abqar and Antoine Griezmann converted the penalty to draw level in the 76th minute.
The game looked to be heading for a draw, but Rodrigo De Paul fed Sorloth and the Norwegian attacker squeezed in the winner at the near post four minutes from time.
Atletico moved up to second place in the Spanish top-flight. Meanwhile, Alaves are 16th with 13 points from 14 matches.
Data Debrief: Staunch Simeone reaches landmark
Simeone is the first coach to manage 700 matches with the same LaLiga club. He has been in charge of Atletico since 2011.
He won league titles in 2014 and 2021 and also guided Los Rojiblancos to two Europa League triumphs in 2012 and 2018, as well as two Champions League finals.
Simeone's sides over the years have been built on strong defensive foundations and this season has proved no different.
Atletico have conceded just seven goals in LaLiga this season – the fewest of any team and their best defensive record after 13 games since the 2020-21 season (five), when they went on to win the title.