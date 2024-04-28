Football

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao: Hosts Close In On Top-Four La Liga Finish

With the home win, fourth-placed Atletico Madrid moved onto 64 points in the La Liga 2023-24 points table and have increased their advantage over Athletic Bilbao, in fifth, to six points with five games to play

Samuel Lino celebrates a goal during the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico Madrid beat newly crowned Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at home in La Liga on Saturday as Diego Simeone's side moved a step closer to a top-four finish. (More Football News)

Midfielder Rodrigo de Paul put Atletico in front in the 15th minute with a goal from outside the box. After controlling an attempted clearance from the visitors, his effort dipped just under the bar as his strike deflected off one of the Athletic defenders.

Athletic levelled just before half-time through Nico Williams after Antoine Griezmann lost the ball through a careless pass.

But Angel Correa restored the lead for Atletico in the 52nd minute and later came close to scoring again.

With 10 minutes to play, away goalkeeper Unai Simon inadvertently made it 3-1 with an own goal after Samuel Lino’s effort came back off the post, ending any Athletic hopes of a comeback.

