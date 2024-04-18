Football

Atalanta Vs Liverpool, Europa League Quarter-Final: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg Live On TV And Online

Liverpool FC will take on Italian side Atalanta in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarter-final on Thursday. Here are the live streaming, venue and other details of the Atalanta vs Liverpool football match

AP
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP
info_icon

The UEFA Europa League action returns with the quarter-finals that includes English opposition in action and see who advance to the final four. (More Football News)

Liverpool will clash with Italian team, Atalanta in the second leg of the competition at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday and try to wipe out the 0-3 deficit that the Reds incurred at Anfield last week.

Speaking of the first leg, two goals from former West Ham forward, Gianluca Scamacca and a Mario Pasalic goal gave the Italians a formidable three-goal lead going into the 2nd leg.

Moreover, Jurgen Klopp's men endured more pain when they suffered another defeat at the hands of Premier League opposition in Crystal Palace with a shock 0-1 defeat at Anfield, further jeopardising their title credentials.

Atalanta are sixth in the Serie A table and have had an inconsistent league season.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Atalanta have faced each other three times in the European competitions with the Italians edging out two out of three times.

Here are the live-streaming and other details regarding the UEL 2023-24 Quarter-final, Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match:

When the Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg will be played?

The Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg will be played on Friday, 19 April.

At which venue will the Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match will be played?

The game will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy.

What time does the Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match will start?

The match kicks-off at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match?

The Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg match?

It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

