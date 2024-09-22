Football

Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves, EPL: Emery Delighted With Second-Half Fightback

Aston Villa have won four games out of five in the Premier League this season, and Unai Emery was thrilled with the energy of his side after their Champions League exploits in midweek against Young Boys

Unai Emery
Unai Emery on the touchline at Villa Park.
info_icon

Unai Emery was delighted to see another spirited second-half comeback after Aston Villa beat Wolves 3-1. (More Football News)

Villa were sub-par in the opening 45 minutes on Saturday and fell behind through Matheus Cunha's goal.

Yet, as was the case last weekend against Everton, Villa fought back, and ultimately prevailed thanks to second-half goals from Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran.

Villa have won four games out of five in the Premier League this season, and Emery was thrilled with the energy of his side after their Champions League exploits in midweek against Young Boys

He told BBC Sport: "We want to win matches easier than we did. We are showing how difficult it is to win in the Premier League - last week against Everton [0-2 to win 3-2].

"We were suffering in the first half but the second half was completely different. I am very happy because we won. It was very important we changed our energy and we played to win in the second half."

Emery was also pleased with Duran's performance, as the Colombian came off the bench once again to score his fourth league goal of the season after just five games.

He said: "Good impact again. The most important thing is we won. We will need all the players in the matches we play in the next few weeks."

Gary O'Neil, meanwhile, wants to see more fight from his side throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Villa's second-half comeback means Wolves are still without a win this season and sit at the foot of the Premier League table.

"We need to behave and act like a team scrapping for everything," said O'Neil. "We have to make sure we are better when it gets tough.

"The first half we played very well. No team comes here and wins at a canter. It was not like they were banging the door down. But when we need to fight we need to do it better."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
  2. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  3. Ghana Vs Malawi, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameroon Vs Mali, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  5. Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Leicester City 1-1 Everton, EPL: The Foxes Only Deserved A Point, Says Cooper
  2. Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth, EPL: Slot Happy With Nunez After Bournemouth Stunner
  3. Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves, EPL: Emery Delighted With Second-Half Fightback
  4. Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte's Return Ends In Dull Stalemate
  5. Rangers 3-0 Dundee, Scottish League Cup: Dessers Double Sends Hosts Into Semi-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  2. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  3. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  4. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  5. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch