Two goals in two second-half minutes propelled Aston Villa to their first Premier League win of the season as they overcame Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.
Emiliano Buendia scored and set one up within six minutes of being introduced by Unai Emery at half-time, with Villa having gone behind inside the opening 10 minutes.
The Villans were one of just two sides yet to pick up three points heading into Sunday's clash, alongside Wolves, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham a day earlier.
And they found themselves behind early on when Raul Jimenez got himself across three Villa defenders to brilliantly head Sasa Lukic's corner into the bottom-right corner.
But Ollie Watkins' first Premier League goal of the campaign restored parity eight minutes before half-time, with the hosts then seeking the initiative after the restart.
The introduction of Buendia proved pivotal, with the Argentine setting up John McGinn's fine finish that clipped the post on its way in four minutes after the break.
Buendia then got himself on the scoresheet in the 51st minute, finishing past Bernd Leno from close range after good work from Watkins down the left-hand side.
Villa were forced to call upon Ezri Konsa to clear Lukic's strike off the line after a mistake by Emiliano Martinez, but they were able to hold on for a morale-boosting triumph.
The result saw Emery's team move out of the bottom three and up to 16th in the table with six points from their first six matches. Fulham, meanwhile, slipped to 10th.
Data Debrief: Villa respond to Emery's Sunderland criticism
Emery got the response he craved after labelling his team "lazy" following their 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League last time out, with McGinn's goal sealing a win over Bologna in the Europa League, and they built on their midweek triumph here.
Though not an encounter filled with quality chances, evident in Villa's expected goals (xG) total of 1.4 from their nine shots to Fulham's 0.9 from their 11 attempts, they were able to find the cutting edge that has so often been lacking this season.
Buendia scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for only the second time, previously doing so for Villa against Burnley in May 2022, while Watkins ended a run of 700 minutes without scoring in the top flight.