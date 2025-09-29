Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham, Premier League: Quickfire John McGinn, Emi Buendia Strikes Seal First PL Win

Buendia scored and set one up within six minutes of being introduced by Unai Emery at half-time, with Villa having gone behind inside the opening 10 minutes

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emiliano Buendia
Emiliano Buendia celebrates his goal against Fulham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Emiliano Buendia and set up in first win for the Villians in the PL

  • Fulham had earlier led via Jimenez goal in the first half

  • The result saw Emery's team move out of the bottom three

Two goals in two second-half minutes propelled Aston Villa to their first Premier League win of the season as they overcame Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday. 

Emiliano Buendia scored and set one up within six minutes of being introduced by Unai Emery at half-time, with Villa having gone behind inside the opening 10 minutes. 

The Villans were one of just two sides yet to pick up three points heading into Sunday's clash, alongside Wolves, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham a day earlier.

And they found themselves behind early on when Raul Jimenez got himself across three Villa defenders to brilliantly head Sasa Lukic's corner into the bottom-right corner. 

But Ollie Watkins' first Premier League goal of the campaign restored parity eight minutes before half-time, with the hosts then seeking the initiative after the restart. 

The introduction of Buendia proved pivotal, with the Argentine setting up John McGinn's fine finish that clipped the post on its way in four minutes after the break. 

Buendia then got himself on the scoresheet in the 51st minute, finishing past Bernd Leno from close range after good work from Watkins down the left-hand side. 

Related Content
Related Content

Villa were forced to call upon Ezri Konsa to clear Lukic's strike off the line after a mistake by Emiliano Martinez, but they were able to hold on for a morale-boosting triumph. 

The result saw Emery's team move out of the bottom three and up to 16th in the table with six points from their first six matches. Fulham, meanwhile, slipped to 10th. 

Data Debrief: Villa respond to Emery's Sunderland criticism

Emery got the response he craved after labelling his team "lazy" following their 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League last time out, with McGinn's goal sealing a win over Bologna in the Europa League, and they built on their midweek triumph here. 

Though not an encounter filled with quality chances, evident in Villa's expected goals (xG) total of 1.4 from their nine shots to Fulham's 0.9 from their 11 attempts, they were able to find the cutting edge that has so often been lacking this season. 

Buendia scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for only the second time, previously doing so for Villa against Burnley in May 2022, while Watkins ended a run of 700 minutes without scoring in the top flight.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  2. Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar's Obstructing Field Appeal Against Salman Raises Eyebrows

  4. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

  3. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  4. Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested In Agra Over Molestation Of 17 Female Students

  5. Karur Stampede Tragedy: CM Stalin Assures Commission of Inquiry At Vijay’s Rally

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations