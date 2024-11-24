Football

Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace: Villans 'Deserved More' From Draw, Says Unai Emery

The result sees Villa's winless streak extend to six matches across all competitions (D2 L4), equalling their longest run without a victory under Emery (also six in April-May 2024)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Unai Emery believes Aston Villa deserved more from their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace
info_icon

Unai Emery suggested Aston Villa "deserved more" than a point after coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Villa Park. (More Football News)

The result sees Villa's winless streak extend to six matches across all competitions (D2 L4), equalling their longest run without a victory under Emery (also six in April-May 2024).

After Ismaila Sarr's early opener, the hosts needed Ollie Watkins to pull them level before Ross Barkley cancelled out Justin Devenny's strike with 13 minutes to go.

Yet having seen a penalty saved and hitting the woodwork, Emery felt his team should have got more from the match.

Unai Emery wants to see improvement from his Aston Villa side after defeat to Liverpool. - null
Premier League: Unai Emery Demands Improvement From Aston Villa After Loss Against Liverpool

BY Stats Perform

"We deserved more, but we made some mistakes that we need to correct. We had chances to score, we came back. The penalty was a key moment," he told Sky Sports.

"In the second half, we pushed and felt close to scoring, but we have to accept one point."

Youri Tielemans had the opportunity to put Villa ahead on the stroke of half-time from the spot but placed his shot at a saveable height for Dean Henderson, who guessed the right way.

It allowed Palace to break down the other end through Sarr, who squared to Devenny to send the visitors into the lead just before the break.

Emery admitted his players are "concerned" about their vulnerability in transitions and rued the mistakes being made.

"Here at home, we were thinking how strong we were, winning 15 games in a row and how we can recover confidence, impose our gameplan. We are losing some opportunities. We are conceding a few chances for the opponent and making some mistakes," he told reporters.

"We are not getting three points but deserving here at home to win. We played well against Arsenal, Bournemouth, Man United and here. But we are making mistakes and they are punishing us.

"Overall we had more chances, we dominated the match. We have to correct matches where we play like we did today and get more points."

Villa led their opponents comfortably on expected goals (xG), accruing a total of 3.18 compared to Palace's 1.27.

The visitors also had key players Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton out, leading Oliver Glasner to be pleased with his side's fighting display.

"I'm very proud of the team's performance. We’re missing some key players in attack, but we still scored two amazing goals," he said.

"I'm very proud how they played together, worked together, fight together and believed in getting a point here.

"Overall, it was a good performance for us, and we go home very pleased with the point."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  2. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  2. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  3. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  4. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  5. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  2. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  3. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
  4. Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut After Massive Win In Wayanad
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Result: JMM And Allies Sweep; PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  2. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  3. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  5. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign