Premier League: Unai Emery Demands Improvement From Aston Villa After Loss Against Liverpool

Unai Emery urged his side to “keep improving” after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield. (More Football News)
Aston Villa have now lost four successive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2022.
They have also lost consecutive league matches for the first time since May 2023, after breakaway goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sent Arne Slot's team five points clear at the top of the standings.
Emery was pragmatic in defeat but insisted his side need to up their game if they are to match the levels they set last season.
"We have to keep improving, recover some players who have just come back after long injuries. Some players are not in the same performance level as last year but today they were a bit better," he told TNT Sports.
"This year a lot of players have come back from long injuries. We have to try to keep the same positive attitude and mentality and try to accept the results that we have had this week.
"The league is tight, there are a lot of teams performing very well and we have to accept that we need to improve. We are under our level from last year a little bit but I am still confident."
Villa have recently seen the return of Tyrone Mings from a long-term injury, but there was further concern for Emery when Jacob Ramsey sustained an apparent hamstring issue late in the first half.
The Villans did have their chances at Anfield, with Amadou Onana and Diego Carlos forcing good saves out of Caoimhin Kelleher.
Indeed, Villa posted 1.5 expected goals (xG), compared to Liverpool's 2.02.
"Liverpool dominated at times but they did not have a lot of clear chances to score," reflected Emery.
"We did our work and we had the chances to score in the first half, in the second half, and we played more or less in the way I wanted."
Villa took 12 shots during the match, only two less than Liverpool (14), with an equal number coming from inside the box (nine each).
They also had shouts for a penalty prior to Liverpool's second goal when Pau Torres went down after he had his shirt pulled in the box, but their appeals were waved away.
"We have to try to be consistent in how we are building and responding. We have to compete and build a team, but we played the match we planned," Emery said, as reported by the Premier League's official website.
"We had chances to score, we had one penalty, maybe a potential penalty, for me, it's clear. With VAR, it was not but I have to accept the decision."
Emery also feels Villa lost to a team that are clear title contenders.
"They started better than us, they are contenders to win the title, but I think you have to try to get our way, and we are in this process," he said. "I am positive."