Football

Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: 'Unbelievable' Raya Save Changed Momentum, Says Arteta

The Gunners maintained their winning start to the Premier League season through second-half strikes from substitute Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey at Villa Park

Mikel Arteta-Arsena-Aston Villa-football
Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side showed personality in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa
info_icon

Mikel Arteta believes that David Raya's save to deny Ollie Watkins changed the momentum during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Gunners maintained their winning start to the Premier League season through second-half strikes from substitute Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey at Villa Park. 

But the encounter could have taken on a different complexion had it not been for a crucial intervention from Arsenal's goalkeeper eight minutes after the interval. 

Amadou Onana saw his deflected effort come back off the crossbar and into the path of Watkins, who looked certain to get his tally up and running for the campaign. 

However, Raya produced a remarkable instinctive save to deny the Villa striker, who had spurned another golden opportunity in the opening 45 minutes. 

Thomas Partey struck Arsenal's second goal in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa - null
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Exacts Revenge On Nemesis Emery

BY Stats Perform

"We had to change momentum, we had a 10-minute gap when we didn't get the rhythm, and they were on top," Arteta told Sky Sports. 

"They had the big chance and David made an unbelievable save, and it was the magic moment of the game. 

"We conceded really little, and it's a big credit to the team as it is a difficult place to come, but when we needed him he was there, and he made a terrific save."

Arteta was also full of praise for Trossard, who emerged from the bench to net the game's opening goal just 110 seconds after being introduced. 

The Belgian produced a fine finish from the edge of the area after good work from Bukayo Saka, placing a low right-footed effort beyond the grasp of Emiliano Martinez.

It was Trossard's 14th goal for the club and his sixth as a substitute, while he also registered the most shots (three) of any Arsenal player in his 25-minute cameo.

"The competition is big, we have great players in each position, and they are going to have to accept that," Arteta said.

"We have a huge season in front of us, a long one, and you need players to impact.

"He did that last year when he started and when he was a sub, and he has given us a headache for next weekend."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  2. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  4. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: 'Unbelievable' Raya Save Changed Momentum, Says Arteta
  2. Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Lewandowski Strikes Late To Maintain Winning Start
  3. Premier League: Frustrated Glasner Urges Crystal Palace To Focus On The Present After West Ham Defeat
  4. Tottenham 4-1 Everton: Postecoglou Says Yves Bissouma Still Has Work To Do To Win Back Full Trust
  5. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State