Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Exacts Revenge On Nemesis Emery

Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey’s second-half goals ensured Arsenal continued their winning start to the Premier League season as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park. (More Football News)
In an entertaining contest that saw Ollie Watkins squander glorious chances in either half, Mikel Arteta’s side would hit the front in the 67th minute.
Substitute Trossard struck 110 seconds after his introduction with a fine finish from the edge of the area, with Partey’s powerful effort sealing the triumph 10 minutes later.
Martin Odegaard could have added further gloss to the Gunners’ impressive display but blazed over from inside the area after being picked out by Declan Rice.
Arsenal join Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the early-season table with six points from their first two games, while Aston Villa are down in 12th.
Data Debrief: A performance of potential champions?
Having struggled to find a way behind Villa's defence, the Gunners did not shy away from the intricate passing play that has brought them so much success recently.
Trossard once again proved how important his impact is valued by Arteta from the bench, with six of his 14 Arsenal goals in the Premier League coming as a substitute.
The Belgian's 25-minute cameo saw him record the most shots (three) of any Arsenal player, producing an expected goals (xG) of 0.21 to the Gunners' 1.13 total.