Football

Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation

Although Arteta remained coy about the transfer rumours, adding Merino would significantly enhance Arsenal's midfield options

Mikel Merino
Mikel Merino playing for Spain in the UEFA European Championships. Photo: X | Adam Keys
info_icon

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil's heartfelt goodbye to midfielder Mikel Merino has sparked intense speculation about a potential move to Arsenal. (More Football News)

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, Alguacil praised Merino's dedication and contributions, saying, "He deserves a farewell... I've thanked him for everything he's given to me, the team, and the club."

Merino, a pivotal player in Spain's European Championship victory, has been instrumental in Sociedad's success since joining the club in 2018. His impressive performances and goal-scoring ability have caught the attention of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, who has a personal connection to Sociedad.

Merino is heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. - null
La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links

BY Stats Perform

English and Spanish media have strongly linked him to a move to Arsenal.

Although Arteta remained coy about the transfer rumours, adding Merino would significantly enhance Arsenal's midfield options.

With the Premier League season looming, the potential signing could prove crucial in the title race against Manchester City.

(With AP Inputs)

