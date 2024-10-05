Football

Aston Villa 2-4 Brighton, Women's Super League: Jordan Nobbs Makes Record-breaking WSL Appearance

While Nobbs could not mark her special day with a victory, there can be no taking away from the 31-year-old's achievement

Jordan-Nobbs-football-wsl
Jordan Nobbs made her 193rd WSL appearance
info_icon

Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs is now the outright leader for Women's Super League appearances after playing her 193rd game. (More Football News)

The midfielder started on Saturday, though she could not help Villa avoid a 4-2 defeat to Brighton, who were inspired by full debutant Nikita Parris.

While Nobbs could not mark her special day with a victory, there can be no taking away from the 31-year-old's achievement.

Nobbs' tally includes eight appearances in the WSL Spring Series. Before Saturday, she was level with Chelsea's Sophie Ingle, who is out injured.

She has started 158 games in total, and taken part in a hugely impressive 124 wins - only now-retired Stephanie Houghton has won more WSL matches (127).

Nobbs has scored 58 goals in the competition, a figure bettered by just six players, while only eight players have provided more assists than her 31. She has created 312 goalscoring chances for her team-mates, with Beth Mead (339) having crafted more.

info_icon

The majority of Nobbs' appearances came for Arsenal, as she played 157 times for the Gunners. Saturday's loss at Brighton marked her 36th WSL match for Villa, who she joined in 2023.

Her 21 starts in the 2016-17 campaign, meanwhile, has marked the most matches she played in from the off during a single season.

Nobbs, who has won 71 caps for England, has won the WSL on three occasions (2011, 2012 and 2018-19), winning the FA Cup four times.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: ENG-W Spinners Choke BAN-W To Effect 21-Run Win
  3. BAN Vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: English Spinners Engineer 21-Run Win At Sluggish Sharjah
  4. Injured Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of India Vs Bangladesh T20I Series, Tilak Varma Called Up
  5. PAK Vs ENG Tests: England's Joe Root Gears Up For Pakistan Challenge, Eyes Series Win
Football News
  1. Manchester City 3-2 Fulham: Kovacic Dedicates Double To Future Child
  2. Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool: 'Alisson Will Not Be With Us' - Arne Slot Dealt Injury Blow After Win
  3. Diego Simeone: No Negativity In Atletico Madrid Camp After Benfica Defeat
  4. EFL Championship: Norwich Crush Hull To Go Sixth, Preston Earn Impressive Point At Burnley
  5. Brentford 5-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Brilliant Bees Edge Eight-Goal Thriller
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  2. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  3. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  4. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'