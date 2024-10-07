Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Insists Club Is 'On Board Together' Amid Future Speculation

Erik ten Hag insisted he and Manchester United's hierarchy are "all on board together" following the Red Devils' goalless draw with Aston Villa. (More Football News)
United played out their fourth stalemate in five games across all competitions - losing the other against Tottenham last weekend - as the spoils were shared at Villa Park.
The Red Devils' tally of eight points, which keeps them 14th in the table, is their lowest after the first seven matches of a Premier League season, with their struggles increasing the pressure on Ten Hag.
However, as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow, the Dutchman remains calm on the matter, as he focused on the positive aspects of his side's performance.
When asked if he has spoken to United's board, he told Sky Sports: "We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through. It's a long-term process.
"I think it's the fourth clean sheet this season. You saw we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team; determined, resilient.
"We almost didn't concede a chance. At the end, they had a big chance [Diogo Dalot blocking Jaden Philogene's stoppage-time attempt], but I think it was almost the only chance.
"We have come through two very tough away games. This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have."
However, only 19th-place Southampton (four) have scored fewer goals than United (five) so far, while only in 1972-73 (four) have they ever netted fewer in their first seven matches of a top-flight campaign.
Ten Hag acknowledged his players must show a greater cutting edge in attack.
"We have created loads of chances in our seven games, but we have to step up," he added.
"We know, at this moment, we have a lack of goals. In that perspective, it's not a good start. That's an area we have to improve."
Meanwhile, Jonny Evans said he and his team-mates have been affected by the speculation surrounding Ten Hag, but praised the spirit demonstrated by the team.
"It does affect the players. It's on our minds, too," the defender told BBC Match of the Day.
"I think the more experience I've got in my career, I've made sure I do everything to be ready and give everything I can to the team.
"That was the important thing, to show the spirit in the team. Everyone competed as much as they could. That's a pleasing thing to see."