Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the ARS vs SPO quarter-final second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Sporting CP Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Leg 2
Arsenal's Declan Rice stands dejeted after conceding a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal face Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg on Wednesday

  • Arsenal lead 1-0 from the first leg, courtesy of a goal from Kai Havertz

  • Find out when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Sporting CP match live on TV and online

Arsenal host Portuguese giants Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie. The Gunners have a slender one-goal lead from the first leg in Lisbon, and are well-positioned to reach back-to-back UCL semi-finals for the first time in their history.

In the first match at the Jose Alvalade Stadium last week, Kai Havertz’s extra-time goal saw the Gunners secure an advantage to take into the home leg. The English Premier League leaders stretched their unbeaten run against Sporting to eight games.

Sporting come into the match as the reigning Portuguese Primeira Liga champions, but need something special to overturn the first-leg deficit. The Lions have not won in their last 10 visits to England, and, against a solid Gunners defence, will need to be at their best to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

The winner of this match will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, after the Rojiblancos secured a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona last night.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Head-To-Head Record

Arsenal and Sporting CP have faced each other on eight occasions. Arsenal have won four times, with the other four matches ending in draws. Sporting are still searching for their first victory against the Gunners.

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Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Team News

Arsenal have several big names who are in doubt for the Sporting CP match, with Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka recovering from muscle knocks. There are also question marks about the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and defender Riccardo Calafiori. Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a foot injury.

However, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie have recovered from their issues and taken part in training and will likely be in the starting XI for Arsenal.

Sporting CP will be without Fotis Ioannidis (knee), Luis Guilherme (strain), and Nuno Santos (hamstring). Star full-back Ivan Fresneda is also not part of the travelling squad due to a muscle injury.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maxi Araujo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pote; Luis Suarez.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Prediction

While Arsenal may be reeling from a shock 2-1 loss to Bournemouth and the recent elimination from the FA Cup, they remain firm favourites to grind out a narrow win at home against Sporting. It will likely be a tight contest, but Arsenal remain the best bet for emerging as winners.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Sporting CP

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg being played?

A

The Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be played on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game will be hosted at Emirates Stadium in London.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live online?

A

The Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live on TV?

A

The Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1 TV channel in India.

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