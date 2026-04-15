Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal's Declan Rice stands dejeted after conceding a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Arsenal's Declan Rice stands dejeted after conceding a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland