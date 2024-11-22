Football

Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will try to create some separation from one of the surprises of the Premier League season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024-25 English Premier League soccer Arsenal Vs Bournemouth photo gallery_Antoine Semenyo
EPL 2024-25: Arsenal's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Arsenal right-back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix a nagging knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta said Friday. (More Football News)

The 27-year-old White had been playing through the problem but agreed during the international break that surgery was the best solution.

“We had to make a decision. It's not been improving the last few weeks,” Arteta said at a news conference.

“We know that Ben is going to push every boundary. But it got to a point where we had to protect the player. We decided to do the surgery — he agreed with that. Obviously, that is going to keep him out for a few months.”

Arsenal hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will try to create some separation from one of the surprises of the Premier League season

Both teams are on 19 points, with the Gunners in fourth place on goal difference.

The manager had better news for Arsenal fans regarding the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori. They all participated in team training on Friday

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah-Led Pacers Paper Over Batting Collapse In BGT Opener
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. I-League 2024-25 Kicks-Off Amid Broadcast Drama, Sony To Telecast Matches From Second Round
  2. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  3. Napoli Vs Roma, Serie A: Conte Hopes For Ranieri's Success After Retirement U-Turn
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  2. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  3. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K CM Abdullah Demands 'Transparent' Probe Into Alleged Torture Of 5 Civilians By Army In Kishtwar
  2. Manipur Unrest: Last Rites Of 3 Women, 3 Children Held In Jiribam; CM Singh Condemns Violent Protests | Latest
  3. Jailed During Pathalgadi, Tribals Recount Their Pain
  4. Outlook takes pride in supporting its journalists
  5. Canada Denies Indian Leaders Involvement In Nijjar’s Killing, SC To Decide On Relaxing Pollution Restrictions And Other Stories | November 22 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  2. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  3. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  5. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  4. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  5. Trump, Up And Charging
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Inspired Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Stunning Turnaround In Perth
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line