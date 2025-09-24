Noni Madueke 'Gutted' After Sustaining Knee Injury, Says Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

The England international is set to be out for “a few weeks”, seeing him miss the start of Arsenal’s EFL Cup campaign

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Noni Madueke
Noni Madueke has been ruled out for "a few weeks" with a knee injury
info_icon

Mikel Arteta revealed that Noni Madueke was “gutted” after suffering a knee injury during their Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The winger was substituted at half-time during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with City, as the Gunners rescued a point through a stoppage-time equaliser from Gabriel Martinelli.

Madueke is yet to register a direct goal involvement in six competitive matches for Arsenal, but has shown plenty of promise during Bukayo Saka’s time out due to a hamstring problem.

The England international is set to be out for “a few weeks”, seeing him miss the start of Arsenal’s EFL Cup campaign. 

Reports of Madueke’s injury suggested he could miss up to two months of action, but when asked if it was a matter of weeks rather than months, Arteta responded: “We hope so.

“It looks like he's going to be out for a few weeks. We don't know yet, we're probably going to have to scan him next week again.

“He felt something at the beginning of the match, he tried to carry on, and at half-time, he was too sore, so let’s see.

“He was gutted, obviously. Very disappointing to see because he was in such a good state.

“He looked like a real threat; he was getting some consistency, some flow into the team and he looked like a real threat, so it's a big miss for us.”

Arsenal face Porto Vale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Related Content
Related Content

The Gunners have progressed from 17 of their last 18 EFL Cup ties against sides from the third or fourth tiers of English football, failing only in the 2012-13 quarter-final when they lost a penalty shootout to League Two Bradford City.

Port Vale have progressed from just one of 13 previous League Cup ties against top-flight opponents, beating Notts County via the away goals rule over two legs in the 1991-92 second round.

Arteta is set to make several changes from the side that faced City, with Kepa Arrizabalaga in line to make his competitive debut for the Gunners.

“Yes, it's a lot of players that are going to take part in that, and they fully deserve the minutes,” Arteta added.

“Kepa, for sure, is one of them. He's been with us, his attitude, the way he supports us in every aspect of his role in the best possible manner.

“All this as well, they deserve more minutes than what they're getting.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

  4. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  5. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours, Assam Observes Three-Day Mourning

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures