Arsenal Double Jeopardy Week: Gunners Eye Historic Champions League Run Before Premier League Clash Against Man City

Arsenal side face Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League before a title showdown with Manchester City, a crucial double jeopardy week in their bid for a historic double

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Arsenal Sporting CP UEFA Champions League Manchester City English Premier League
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze reacts after after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal lead Sporting CP 1‑0 from the first leg and aim to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the second year running

  • The Gunners then face Manchester City on Sunday in a top‑two English Premier League clash

  • Arsenal’s form has dipped recently, losing the EFL Cup final to City, exiting the FA Cup to Southampton, and falling to Bournemouth in the league

A crucial week for Arsenal starts Wednesday night against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Mikel Arteta’s team faces two huge games in its pursuit of a Premier League and Champions League double this season.

Leading 1-0 against Lisbon after the first leg in Portugal last week, Arsenal is closing in on a place in the semifinals for the second successive year. Then on Sunday it faces Manchester City in a top two showdown in the Premier League.

Arteta said there was “zero fear” ahead of a potentially pivotal few days.

“We are in April, we have an incredible opportunity ahead of us. Let’s confront it, let’s go for it by really putting absolutely everything into it,” he said.

Arsenal’s form has slumped in recent weeks — losing the English League Cup final against City and then being dumped out of the FA Cup by second division Southampton. Last weekend it was beaten at home in the league by Bournemouth, allowing City to close the gap at the top of the standings to six points with a game in hand.

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For now the focus is on the Champions League, a trophy Arsenal has never won.

“I said to the players, ‘guys, we are trying to do something that hasn’t been done in the history of the club in 140 years. So that tells you the difficulty of what you are doing,’” Arteta said.

Declan Rice faced a late fitness test after missing practice on Tuesday. Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber were also doubtful starters.

Arsenal or Lisbon will face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals after the Spanish club beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate.

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