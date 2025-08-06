Arsenal Can End English Premier League Title Wait After Near Misses, Believes Mikel Arteta

Arsenal finished the last three English Premier League seasons as runners-up.
The Gunners have made significant investments in the summer transfer window in pursuit of winning the English Premier League 2025-26.
Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his belief that the Gunners can finally end their title drought since he joined in 2020.
Mikel Arteta has insisted that there is "a big belief" among his Arsenal squad that they can end their wait for the Premier League title in 2025-26.
Arteta, who has been in charge of the Gunners since 2020, has led Arsenal to three consecutive second-placed finishes in the top flight.
It was the fifth time in top-flight history a team had been runners-up three years in a row, with Arsenal the first side to do so twice between 1998-99 and 2000-01.
The Gunners have strengthened significantly in the summer window, with the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
"These new arrivals all add quality and depth to the squad, which is what we are going to need throughout the season ahead," Arteta said.
"We know what our targets are and what we want to achieve this season - there is a big belief in our ability to achieve that.
"We have been very, very close the last few seasons and the whole team is going to determine whether we achieve that or not.
"But at the same time, we have to make sure that we don't lose sight of what we have to do on a daily basis to get to the levels that we want.
"We have to set the demands that we want within this goal, because that's the most important thing.
"The internal demands have to always exceed any external demand. That is what we are trying to achieve every single day."
The Opta supercomputer, however, has predicted another near-miss for Arsenal ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Indeed, Arteta's team are handed a 25.4% chance of lifting the title, a total only bettered by defending champions Liverpool, who finished top of the pile in 27.8% of simulations.
Arsenal's pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong saw them defeat Newcastle United 3-2 before losing to north London rivals Tottenham 2-1.
They return to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to face Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on August 17.
And Arteta is hoping that a collective effort both on the pitch and within the stands can be the difference for his team this season.
"We have to do that all together, with you, our supporters as well," Arteta added. "That is another reason why these two games at home are so important.
"Let's show that energy from the first moment.
"We want our people to start connecting with our players straight away, to start to build momentum and to start to feel that at home we are invincible.
"That we play here with such passion, energy and connection with our people, that we are going to win the game."