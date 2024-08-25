Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa: 'Proud' Bukayo Saka Celebrates 100 Premier League Wins in Gunners' Victory

Bukayo Saka became the third-youngest player in Premier League history to reach 100 wins in the competition when he helped Arsenal beat Aston Villa on Saturday. (More Football News)
Saka set up Thomas Partey to make it 2-0 to the Gunners at Villa Park, ensuring a second win of the season for Mikel Arteta's team.
The England international scored and assisted in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season.
And in the process of helping Arsenal make it two wins from two to start 2024-25, he joined an elite club of youngsters to have hit the milestone of 100 Premier League victories.
Only Wayne Rooney (22 years, 87 days) and Cesc Fabregas (22 years, 180 days) hit the landmark at a younger age than Saka (22 years, 354 days).
When it comes to Arsenal, just Fabregas and Cliff Bastin (22 years, 171 days) have reached 100 league wins sooner.
Reflecting on his achievement, Saka, who has netted 48 top-flight goals, posted to social media: "Proud to make it to 100 Premier League wins for my club."
Saka's 100th win came in his 172nd Premier League appearance. The record for a player hitting 100 wins in the fewest matches belongs to Phil Foden (127).