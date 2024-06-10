Football

ARG Vs ECU: Messi Makes Rare Appearance As Di Maria Gives La Albiceleste Victory

Lionel Messi was sidelined for the first half before replacing Di Maria in the 56th minute on Sunday night

AP
Lionel Messi helped Argentina score a win over Ecuador. Photo: AP
info_icon

Angel Di Maria scored as Lionel Messi returned to the international stage for the first time in six months, helping Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a Copa America warmup match. (More Football News)

Messi was sidelined for the first half before replacing Di Maria in the 56th minute on Sunday night. A right hamstring injury kept the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Inter Miami star from participating in Argentina's previous two Copa America warmup matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica in March.

"Sometimes there is no need to risk it, not only with Leo. It is about taking care of them so that they arrive in optimal conditions," Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said of his decision to sit Messi for the first half.

Kylian Mbappe signs a fan's Real Madrid shirt at a France training session. - null
Mbappe's Real Madrid Move 'A Nail In Football's Coffin' - Bayern Munich Sporting Director

BY Stats Perform

With Messi watching from the bench, Di Maria sent a reverse pass from Christian Romero into the net to open the scoring in the 40th minute.

"It helps to play against a rival like that, especially because Ecuador plays at a high level, they make it difficult for anyone," Scaloni said.

"And we needed to get together, compete, add minutes and feel the sensation of putting on the shirt before a Cup that is going to be difficult."

It was Di Maria's second consecutive goal in an international match. He also scored against Costa Rica on March 26. With the 31st goal of his Argentina career, the 36-year-old midfielder is tied with Gonzalo Higuain for the fifth-most goals in the country's history and sits just four scores behind Diego Maradona at No. 4 on the leaderboard.

Argentina — the reigning World Cup and Copa America champion — hasn't fallen in its last seven meetings with Ecuador, a streak dating back to 2019.

"The goal is to continue competing, and these guys have competing in their blood," Scaloni said.

"Sometimes it turns out well and other times it doesn't turn out well. But you have to keep playing. There are always things to play for. Now the Copa América, then the qualifiers. ... Our goal is always to compete at our best."

Luke Shaw has not played since February - null
Luke Shaw Regrets Playing Through Injury For Man Utd With Euro 2024 Participation Uncertain

BY Stats Perform

UP NEXT

Argentina: Lionel Scaloni's squad will wrap up its pre-Copa America slate in Washington D.C. on Friday with a warm-up match against Guatemala before opening its group stage of the tournament against Canada on June 20.

Ecuador: A pair of international friendly matches remain against Bolivia on Wednesday and Honduras on June 16 before opening the Copa America schedule against Venezuela on June 22.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  2. Stock Market: Sensex Breaches 77,000-Mark For 1st Time, Nifty Hits Record High In Early Trade Day After Modi's Oath
  3. Split Personality: How Maharashtra Shaped The Nation's Electoral Mood
  4. The Death Of Dynasties: Engineer Rashid's Stunning Victory Redefines Kashmiri Politics
  5. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  2. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  3. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  4. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
  5. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
Sports News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest Totals Defended By Men In Blue In T20Is
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Pulling Out Of IPL Best Thing For Me' Says AUS's Adam Zampa
  4. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Zverev In Chatrier Classic To Take First Roland Garros Title - In Pics
  5. QAT Vs IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Named India's Skipper For Qatar Tie
World News
  1. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
  2. US Calls For UN Security Council Vote On Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  3. French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30
  4. Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu
  5. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time