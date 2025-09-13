Former Man United Forward Anthony Martial Joins Mexican Side Monterrey

Anthony Martial has joined CF Monterrey after leaving AEK Athens, signing a two-year deal with the Mexican club and linking up with Sergio Ramos

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Former Manchester United Forward Anthony Martial Joins Mexican Side Monterrey
File photo of Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, challenging for the ball with Sheffield United's Jack Robinson during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Oct. 21, 2023. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Former Mancheste United forward Anthony Martial joined CF Monterrey after AEK Athens exit

  • Martial signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year

  • The French forward aims to enhance Monterrey's attack ahead of their title pursuit

Anthony Martial officially joined Mexican top-tier club CF Monterrey, the Mexican team announced on Friday, September 12, 2025. The former Manchester United player signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year, bringing his extensive European experience to the Rayados squad.

The 29-year-old Anthony Martial spent nine seasons with English giants Manchester United. He made 317 appearances and scored 90 goals for the Red Devils. After leaving United, he played one season with Greek club AEK Athens, scoring nine goals in 24 matches.

Martial's career began at Lyon, followed by a transfer to Monaco, before he joined Manchester United for the 2015-16 season. He secured several major trophies at Manchester United, winning the Europa League in 2016-17, the FA Cup in 2015-16 and 2023-24, and the EFL Cup in 2016-17 and 2022-23. Martial also lifted the FA Community Shield in 2016 and received the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2015.

Martial earned 31 caps for France's national team, with his last appearance in 2021. He played 30 games for the senior French side, scoring two goals. He was part of the UEFA Nations League champion squad in 2020-21 and featured in the Euro 2016 runner-up team.

Monterrey's Ambitious Plans

Martial becomes Monterrey's first French player. He joins Spanish internationals and former Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales. Martial is expected to enhance the blue-and-white attack for the Rayados.

Monterrey aim for their first league title since the Apertura 2019 tournament. The team recently won the CONCACAF regional club tournament and reached the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, where they lost to Borussia Dortmund.

(With AP Inputs)

